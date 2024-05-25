King Of Spain Ongratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Spain, Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter toPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 –Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government andpeople, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency onthe occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan- the Independence Day.

Mr. President, I wish you the best of health, and the belovedpeople of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

With deep respect and esteem,

Felipe VI

King of Spain"