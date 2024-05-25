King Of Spain Ongratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Spain, Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter toPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 –Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government andpeople, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency onthe occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan- the Independence Day.
Mr. President, I wish you the best of health, and the belovedpeople of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.
With deep respect and esteem,
Felipe VI
King of Spain"
MENAFN25052024000195011045ID1108256474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.