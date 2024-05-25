Secretary General Of Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation,Hissein Brahim Taha has sent a congratulatory letter to Presidentof Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – IndependenceDay.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, I have the honour to extend to Your Excellency and tothe people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations, I pray toAlmighty Allah for the health and wellness of Your Excellency, andfor further progress and prosperity for the people ofAzerbaijan.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strongties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends its role insupporting the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action, an objectivefor which the OIC was established. The OIC will continue itsefforts in serving its Member States, promoting their commonvalues, and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongstthem.

I look forward to Your Excellency's support to strengthen thesolidarity among the people of our Member States, and opening upnew horizons for joint Islamic action.

Please accept, Your Excellency Mr. President, the assurances ofmy highest consideration and regards.

Hissein Brahim Taha

Secretary General of the Organization of IslamicCooperation"