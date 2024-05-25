Qatar Attends WHO Executive Board's Programme, Budget And Administration Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated in the 40th meeting of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee at the Executive Board of the World Heath Organization (WHO).

Minister of Public Health and Chairperson of the WHO Executive Board, H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, headed the State of Qatar' delegation to the meeting.

Held in Geneva between May 22-24, the meeting discussed a host of important topics, most notably the annual report of the Independent Expert Oversight Advisory Committee; the progress made in achieving the goals of the United Nations system-wide action plan on gender equality and the empowerment of women; the annual report on compliance, risk management and ethics; and the reports of the Joint Inspection Unit.

The committee also reviewed a number of issues presented to the 77th World Health Assembly, including: the draft fourth general work program (2025-2028); sustainable financing; financing and implementation of the program budget for the biennium (2024-2025); a report on (the program budget 2022-2023: performance evaluation); and the financial report on the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, in addition to the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the internal and external audits, and updated information on the Infrastructure Fund.

The Committee also reviewed matters before the Executive Board, including the annual report, hosted partnerships, and engagement with non-state actors that have official relations with the WHO.