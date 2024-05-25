Kuwait Amir Congratulates Argentina On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to the President of Argentina Javier Milei on his country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished lasting good health for President Milei and more progress and prosperity for the friendly country. (end) hb

