Senthilkumar, Abhay Bow Out In QSF 3 Squash Quarters In Doha

(MENAFN- IANS) Doha, May 25 (IANS) National champion Velavan Senthilkumar extended Egyptian top seed and world No 8 Tarek Momen to four close games before bowing out in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash – a PSA World Tour Bronze event – in Doha.

World No 55 Senthilkumar won the second game after a close opener before the experienced Momen won the next two to advance with a 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 victory on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, ranked 67 in the world and contesting his maiden World Tour quarterfinals, went down to third seed and world No 15 Eain Yow Ng, with the Malaysian winning 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.