Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Srinagar's Pantha Chowk

The officials said a team of the ACB caught the SHO of the Pantha Chowk police station red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe. The police officer was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for settling a case, and was apprehended by the ACB, the officials added.

The ACB sleuths have allegedly recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and a cheque of Rs 50,000 from the possession of the arrested police officer in presence of independent witnesses, the officials said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now