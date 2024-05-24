Harnessing Technology Can Lead To More Mental Health Care Options, Expert Says

(MENAFN- 3BL) A lot has changed in the world since the onset of the COVID-19
pandemic - perhaps none more than the way mental health
is perceived and addressed . As in-person care shifted to primarily tele health
care during the pandemic, mental health
became the specialty with the highest rate of consistent tele health
usage .
Even as restrictions lifted, the effects of the pandemic on mental wellness haven't eased. Roughly 21% of adults, equaling 50 million people in the U.S., said last year they were experiencing at least one mental health
concern. Yet, 55% of adults with a mental illness reported not having received any treatment
for reasons varying from costs to availability and accessibility.
It's one of the many reasons T-Mobile employees use and are offered teletherapy platforms like Talkspace through LiveMagenta , a company-sponsored, digital well-being resource. As we take a closer look this Mental Health Awareness Month at how tech is advancing the way we understand needs and treatment
s, we asked experts at health
care company Optum where they see technology
improving access and accuracy in this space.
“Digital health
tools can be useful across nearly all health
care needs, and behavioral health
is no exception,” said Doug Smalley, Senior Product Director at Optum Behavioral Health.“Optum is proactively engaging with people to help manage their health
and well-being through in-person, virtual and digital clinical platforms. We continue to proactively expand our virtual care options to increase access to timely, affordable behavioral health
care and offer greater flexibility for both members and providers.”
Smalley leads a team dedicated to finding ways to continuously improve and evolve consumer experiences in the health
and well-being space for the more than 45 million people Optum serves, including T-Mobile employees. We asked him about several key areas of technology
in the mental health
space - including recent app and tele health
trends, wearable technology
, accessibility and artificial intelligence - to see how connectivity continues to be a driver of innovation.
The use of mental health
apps continues to climb , with teletherapy still a main driver and preventative care becoming a big focus. How do you see teletherapy evolving to meet patients' needs?
Tele health
and other digital tools can help people access the behavioral health
support that's right for them. Digital health
technologies - from web and app-based symptom checkers to automated self-scheduling and more efficient data exchange - can create a seamless, end-to-end consumer experience, cutting down on consumer frustration and clinician burnout.
Check Out Our“Mobile Diaries” Podcast on Teletherapy.
There's been a renewed vigor around offering digital wellness solutions for mental health
, just like using workout apps for physical health
. Do you also see technologies that support stress reduction, resilience training and the early detection of mental health
concerns in your work for preventative care purposes?
Not only can mobile apps and virtual programs provide mental health
support, teletherapy may even offer some advantages over traditional in-person care. For example, people concerned with mental health
care stigma may feel more comfortable opening up from the comfort of their own home. The important thing is making a broad suite of behavioral health
offerings available that allow individuals to access support in a variety of ways, including self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, a family support program and employee well-being solutions.
We have often discussed how wearable technology
can be an innovative solution for physical health
concerns and preventative care, but do you see the wearable tech trend in your own work, and do you find it beneficial?
Wearable tech, such as fitness
trackers that can monitor your physical health
, is growing in popularity - about 30% of American adults now use wearable health
care devices. These remote tools can help ensure timely and convenient access to care by removing the need to physically travel to an office for health
needs. Data from wearables, digital therapeutics and remote-monitoring devices can trigger behavioral nudges to help individuals better manage their health
. The data also allows caregivers to respond to changes in treatment
needs. Mental and physical health
are directly linked - you need to take care of both to support total health
and well-being. These tools and apps can be a great way to seamlessly integrate mental health
support in a way with which individuals are already comfortable.
Technology
-Can-Lead-To-More-Mental-Health-Care-Options-Expert-Says" target="_blank">
