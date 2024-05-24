Harnessing Technology Can Lead To More Mental Health Care Options, Expert Says

(MENAFN- 3BL) A lot has changed in the world since the onset of the COVID-19

pandemic - perhaps none more than the way mental health

is perceived and addressed . As in-person care shifted to primarily tele health

care during the pandemic, mental health

became the specialty with the highest rate of consistent tele health

usage .

Even as restrictions lifted, the effects of the pandemic on mental wellness haven't eased. Roughly 21% of adults, equaling 50 million people in the U.S., said last year they were experiencing at least one mental health

concern. Yet, 55% of adults with a mental illness reported not having received any treatment

for reasons varying from costs to availability and accessibility.

It's one of the many reasons T-Mobile employees use and are offered teletherapy platforms like Talkspace through LiveMagenta , a company-sponsored, digital well-being resource. As we take a closer look this Mental Health Awareness Month at how tech is advancing the way we understand needs and treatment

s, we asked experts at health

care company Optum where they see technology

improving access and accuracy in this space.

“Digital health

tools can be useful across nearly all health

care needs, and behavioral health

is no exception,” said Doug Smalley, Senior Product Director at Optum Behavioral Health.“Optum is proactively engaging with people to help manage their health

and well-being through in-person, virtual and digital clinical platforms. We continue to proactively expand our virtual care options to increase access to timely, affordable behavioral health

care and offer greater flexibility for both members and providers.”

Smalley leads a team dedicated to finding ways to continuously improve and evolve consumer experiences in the health

and well-being space for the more than 45 million people Optum serves, including T-Mobile employees. We asked him about several key areas of technology

in the mental health

space - including recent app and tele health

trends, wearable technology

, accessibility and artificial intelligence - to see how connectivity continues to be a driver of innovation.

The use of mental health

apps continues to climb , with teletherapy still a main driver and preventative care becoming a big focus. How do you see teletherapy evolving to meet patients' needs?

Tele health

and other digital tools can help people access the behavioral health

support that's right for them. Digital health

technologies - from web and app-based symptom checkers to automated self-scheduling and more efficient data exchange - can create a seamless, end-to-end consumer experience, cutting down on consumer frustration and clinician burnout.

There's been a renewed vigor around offering digital wellness solutions for mental health

, just like using workout apps for physical health

. Do you also see technologies that support stress reduction, resilience training and the early detection of mental health

concerns in your work for preventative care purposes?

Not only can mobile apps and virtual programs provide mental health

support, teletherapy may even offer some advantages over traditional in-person care. For example, people concerned with mental health

care stigma may feel more comfortable opening up from the comfort of their own home. The important thing is making a broad suite of behavioral health

offerings available that allow individuals to access support in a variety of ways, including self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, a family support program and employee well-being solutions.

We have often discussed how wearable technology

can be an innovative solution for physical health

concerns and preventative care, but do you see the wearable tech trend in your own work, and do you find it beneficial?

Wearable tech, such as fitness

trackers that can monitor your physical health

, is growing in popularity - about 30% of American adults now use wearable health

care devices. These remote tools can help ensure timely and convenient access to care by removing the need to physically travel to an office for health

needs. Data from wearables, digital therapeutics and remote-monitoring devices can trigger behavioral nudges to help individuals better manage their health

. The data also allows caregivers to respond to changes in treatment

needs. Mental and physical health

are directly linked - you need to take care of both to support total health

and well-being. These tools and apps can be a great way to seamlessly integrate mental health

support in a way with which individuals are already comfortable.

Technology

