Generative Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size & Industry Share 2024-2032

How big is the Generative Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare?



The generative artificial intelligence in health

care market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023, and is expected to register a CAGR of 32.7% over the forecast period and reach US$ 24.2 billion in 2032.



What are Generative Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market?



Generative artificial intelligence in health

care involves the application of AI algorithms to produce new data or content, like images, text, or diagnoses, using patterns and knowledge gleaned from existing data. This technology shows potential in several areas, such as generating synthetic data for model training when real data is scarce, aiding in the interpretation of medical images, or potentially assisting in the development of personalized treatment

strategies. Nonetheless, challenges like ensuring data privacy, addressing bias, and validating the accuracy of generated content are critical considerations for its adoption.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Generative Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market industry?



The generative artificial intelligence in health

care market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The health

care market for generative artificial intelligence is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the rising integration of AI in health

care. This expansion is motivated by the quest for advanced tools to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and cut expenses. Generative AI is finding application in various areas, such as analyzing medical images, discovering new drugs, devising personalized treatment

approaches, and providing virtual patient support. Major industry players are heavily investing in R&D to develop groundbreaking solutions, while regulatory bodies are striving to establish standards to govern the ethical and safe deployment of these technologies. Hence, all these factors contribute to generative artificial intelligence in health

care market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Application



Diagnostic Imaging

Drug Discovery

Virtual Health Assistants

Remote Patient Monitoring



2. By Technology



Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Predictive Analytics



3. By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutions

Diagnostic Centers



4. By Component



Software Solutions

Hardware Infrastructure

Services (Implementation, Consulting, Support)

Cloud-based Solutions



5. North America



United States

Canada



6. Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



7. Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



8. Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



9. Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. IBM Corporation

2. Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. NVIDIA Corporation

5. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

6. Siemens Healthineers AG

7. Intel Corporation

8. Philips Healthcare

9. Medtronic PLC

10. GE Healthcare



