Flipkart Adds Google As Minority Investor In Walmart-Led Funding Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Flipkart on Friday announced to add Google as a minority investor in the e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



platform

as part of the latest funding round led by Walmart.

The move, coming at a time when the Indian digital economy is growing at a much faster pace, is subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties, the homegrown e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



firm said in a statement.

"Google's proposed investment

and its Cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernisation of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country," said the homegrown company.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution.

Currently, it has a registered user base of more than 500 million and the marketplace offers over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

According to the company, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform

, including Shopsy sellers.

Earlier this week, the e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



platform

said it has clocked 1.6 times growth (year-on-year) in its grocery business.

The company has launched 16 grocery fulfillment centres across key locations in the country.