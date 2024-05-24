Azerbaijan Invites US Companies To Participate In Energy Auctions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for RenewableEnergy Sources under Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Energy, met with JillDuson, a member of the US Senate of Maine, and other members of theHouse of Representatives, Azernews reports.
According to the information, director Javid Abdullayev spokeabout measures taken in Azerbaijan toward renewable
energy
andglobal climate goals and said that the green energy
powers to becreated in cooperation with foreign companies will contribute toglobal energy
transition and climate goals.
According to him, there is great interest in the auction heldfor the design, financing, construction, and operation of the 100MW Gobustan Solar Power Station. Also, US companies were invited toparticipate in this auction.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the developmentof the use of renewable
energy
sources.
