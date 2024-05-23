Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces Fourth New Contract Win In North America In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, today announced it has secured a new contract in North Carolina to provide housing

and evidence-based case management services to youth and those transitioning from housing

. According to the announcement, this program aims to support youth reentering the community, ultimately aiding in their successful integration and reducing recidivism. This program is expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and is set to run for an initial term of two years, with the client indicating plans to extend the program after this two-year period. This new contract, the fourth new contract win in North America in 2024, is expected to generate nearly $500,000 in annual recurring revenue.“This new contract allows us to expand our reach and offer our services to a new community. We are dedicated to creating value for government

customers and the communities they serve, and we look forward to the positive outcomes this program will achieve. With this new project, SuperCom continues to strengthen its position as a leader in providing rehabilitative services and secure solutions while actively pursuing additional opportunities to serve communities worldwide,” commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to government

s and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platform

s and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired government

s and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology

and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, and electronic monitoring. For more information about the company, visit

