Support DEI In The Workplace With Confetti's Pride Month Collection Of Virtual Events

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global community comes together to commemorate Pride Month, Confetti, the leading provider of innovative team building solutions, is thrilled to introduce a special collection of virtual events crafted to celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community.Pride Month, observed annually in the month of June, serves as a poignant reminder for individuals and organizations alike to recognize the importance of diversity. In light of this occasion, Confetti's Pride Month offers a range of engaging experiences designed to uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community.From educational workshops to trivia games, Confetti provides a diverse selection of activities to empower LGBTQIA+ employees.Confetti's Pride collection includes 12 unique experiences, guaranteed to promote fun, awareness, and understanding, including:LGBTQIA+ History & Culture TriviaA virtual game show on LGBTQIA+ history & culture trivia. Featuring trivia questions and answers about famous figures, pop culture, history, and more.Exploring LGBTQIA+ ArtIn a lecture-style setting, uncover hidden backstories and discover little known facts about historical pieces through pictures and incredible storytelling.Drag Queen BingoThis interactive game and performance includes 6 rounds of virtual bingo, hilarious hostess commentary, and a glamorous drag show.Get ready to celebrate Pride Month in style – because prioritizing DEI is crucial and Confetti is here to make it fun. Here's why.Ease of Planning: Simply choose a virtual experience, and leave the planning to Confetti.Budget-Friendly: Treat teams to a memorable experience without breaking the back. Starting from $10 per person, events are not only fun but also affordable.Global Fun: Bring teams together from across the globe for Pride Month. Confetti virtual events unite everyone, no matter where they are.Unique & Memorable: Say goodbye to ordinary celebrations. Confetti events are designed to create laughter, foster connections, and make lasting memories.Recognizing Pride Month is crucial for fostering DEI and inspiring action towards a more inclusive and innovative workplace culture. Confetti offers effortless and engaging ways to connect teams, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and unity in the pursuit of a more equitable workplace.Celebrate Pride Month and make a difference in the workplace at !About ConfettiConfetti is the easiest way to discover, plan, and book unforgettable (virtual & hybrid) employee experiences. From hosted games to shippable classes – it is the only platform that takes care of the entire planning process, end-to-end with a happiness policy. Confetti is already used by over 8,000 companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon to build happier, more holistic teams. Learn more at .

