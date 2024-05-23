Israel Kills 91 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 23 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres during the past 24 hours against Gaza families, killing 91 Palestinians and injuring 21 others, Gaza Ministry
of Health announced Thursday.
In the daily statistical report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 230th day on Gaza, the ministry said ambulance and civil defense crews couldn't evacuate multiple victims, who are still under the rubble and scattered on roads.
To date, the ministry also announced Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression rose to 35,800 Palestinian martyrs and 80,011 injuries since last November 7.
