Kuwaiti Military Official Participates In US-GCC Defense Working Groups

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 23 (KUNA) -- Air Vice Marshal Khaled Saad headed Kuwait's army

delegation in the meeting of U.S.-GCC Defense Working Groups on Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Maritime Security in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 22 and 23.

The meeting was held at the GCC headquarters, attended by the General Secretariat of the council and representatives from the armedforces

of the GCC countries.

During the meeting, the working groups discussed the strategic US-GCC partnership aimed at developing joint security and defense cooperation to enhance regional security and stability. (end)

