Qatari Artist Uses Mexican Straw Art To Showcase Local Hunting Traditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha: Bedour Ali, a talented Qatari artist, is showcasing a new perspective to the art scene in the country by reviving the ancient Mexican art of straw painting, a unique form of painting that dates back to the Aztec civilization 600 years ago.

What sets Bedour's work further apart is her ability to use this ancient technique to represent the local Qatari tradition of hunting using predatory birds.

According to Bedour,“The art of 'Qash', which is the Arabic word for straw, is a 100% natural art form that relies solely on organic materials.''

The straws used in the artwork are dyed using natural pigments derived from the environment and then stuck on the canvas to give life to the artwork.

Some of the artworks by Bedour Ali including 'Saggar.

“I use beeswax and other natural elements derived from trees to create a strong and dense mixture that holds the artwork together,” Bedour explains.

To create her pieces, Bedour breaks the coloured straws and presses them onto the beeswax, carefully crafting intricate designs and images.

One of her most notable works is a portrait of a 'Saggar' (Hawk man). This artwork pays homage to the Qatari tradition of training wild hawks for hunting in the desert.

In addition to the 'Saggar', Bedour's collection includes various works depicting animals found in the desert, considered national symbols of the local hunting tradition.

These works showcase the artist's deep connection to her roots and commitment to preserving and celebrating Qatari culture.

What makes Bedour's artwork even more unique is her choice of canvas. Instead of using conventional materials, she opts for“tree wood, specifically dried out tree branches and trunks as the foundation for the straw drawings.”

Through her art, Bedour Ali is not only reviving an ancient Mexican technique but also bringing attention to the rich cultural heritage of Qatar.

Her work serves as a testament to the power of art in bridging cultures and preserving traditions for future generations to appreciate and admire.