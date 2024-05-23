Global Language Learning Apps Market Projected To Reach $26 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Meticulous Research a leading global market
research company, published a research report titled, Language Learning Apps Market by Offering, Learning Mode (One-on-one, Group), Age Group, Language, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030.
According to a recent publication by Meticulous Research, the global Language Learning Apps Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030, reaching $26 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by the expanding e- learning
market
, increasing globalization, the rising need for cross-border communication, and the affordability of language learning
apps. However, the market
's growth may be constrained by the lack of a comprehensive platform.
Opportunities for growth in this market
arise from increased investment
in the education sector, a growing base of internet and mobile phone users, and the rising preference for multilingual employees among multinational companies. Challenges include ensuring the quality and effectiveness of language learning
materials and limited access to high-speed internet or smart devices. Notably, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into language learning
apps is a significant trend.
The global language learning
apps market
is categorized by offering, learning
mode, age group, and end user. The study also assesses industry
competitors and analyzes the market
at the country level.
Market Segments:
By Offering:
Online Courses and Apps: This segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2023, driven by the demand for certificates recognized by institutions, the need for accessible educational content, cost-effective courses, and government
support for online
education.
Tutoring: Predicted to register the highest CAGR, driven by the need for one-on-one online
tutoring, personalized learning
experiences, and the inclusion of cultural insights and real-world language applications.
By Learning Mode:
One-on-One Learning: Expected to dominate the market
in 2023, driven by globalization, the need for personalized learning
experiences, cost-effective alternatives to traditional language schools, and the demand for continuous self-improvement and skill development.
Group Learning: Anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to its provision of various teaching methods, personalized education experiences, peer evaluation, and real-time feedback.
By Age Group:
<18 Years: Estimated to account for the largest market
share in 2023, driven by the digitization of schools, the increase in language learners, smartphone
users, and the popularity of interactive learning
games.
18-20 Years: Projected to have the highest CAGR due to language exchange programs, interactive learning
preferences, higher education opportunities, and cognitive development needs.
By Language:
English: Expected to dominate the market
in 2023, driven by the global emphasis on English in education and business, and investment
s in startups teaching English.
Mandarin: Predicted to have the highest CAGR, fueled by its economic and cultural significance and business opportunities in China.
By End User:
Individual Learners: Expected to hold the largest share and highest CAGR, driven by smart device adoption, internet penetration, self- learning
app usage, social media, and free language learning
apps.
Geographic Segmentation:
Asia-Pacific: Projected to hold the largest share and highest CAGR in 2023, driven by cross-border communication needs, demand for multilingual professionals, digitalization of educational content, government
education initiatives, and demand for cost-effective online
programs.
Key Players:
Prominent companies in the market
include Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Busuu Ltd (U.K.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Pimsleur (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), HelloTalk (Hong Kong), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel) (Germany), PlanB Labs O' (Drops) (Estonia), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (U.S.), Lingvist Technologies O' (Estonia), Beelinguapp UG (Germany), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FALOU APP (Brazil), Lang-8 Inc. (HiNative) (Japan), Tripod Technology GmbH (Tandem) (Germany), and Lingualift (U.K.).
Key Questions Addressed:
Which segments show high growth based on offering, learning
mode, age group, language, and end user?
What were the historical market
trends for language learning
apps?
What are the market
forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?
What are the main drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities?
Who are the major players and their market
shares?
How competitive is the market
?
What recent developments have occurred in this market
?
What strategies are major players adopting?
Which geographic trends are significant, and which countries show high growth?
Who are the emerging local players, and how do they compete?
