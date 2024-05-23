Holman Logistics Partners With Third Wave Automation To Develop Autonomous Forklift Platform Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Holman Logistics partners with Third Wave Automation to develop autonomous forklift platform



Holman Logistics has unveiled a plan to implement autonomous high-reach forklift solutions from Third Wave Automation , a pioneer in materials handling automation

, at the Holman multi-client warehouse facility in Spanaway, Washington.

Third Wave Automation's autonomous forklifts offer flexibility by operating in four modes: fully autonomous, remote assist, remote operation, and manual operation.

The high-reach forklifts work alongside warehouse teams and utilize the proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Shared Autonomy Platform, enabling a single operator to manage multiple forklifts simultaneously.

Operators can execute and monitor workflows and configure warehouse zones dynamically to improve efficiency and safety.

Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, says:“We are excited to explore the impact Third Wave Automation's autonomous solution can have as an integral component of our operations.

This Technology

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Technology



provides an opportunity not only to help us to maintain our industry-leading safety standards but also to have Holman be among the first companies to deploy such an innovative solution in warehousing and distribution operations.”

Holman Logistics will be able to automate a variety of material handling tasks including managing full-pallet inbound movements, racking, picking of pallets to outbound dock floor positions, and replenishing empty locations.

The Third Wave state-of-the-art forklifts also provide improved visibility and collision avoidance. They leverage obstacle detection systems, guided by 3D lidar and 3D camera feeds, to offer remote operators insights into the location of potential obstacles, even those not visible to the naked eye.

Arshan Poursohi, Third Wave co-founder and CEO, says:“Third Wave Automation is directly addressing the core challenges faced by many warehouse operators.

“Bringing the power of AI, automation

, and shared autonomy to intelligent forklifts enables us to deliver world-class performance while driving greater productivity and ensuring safety on the warehouse floor.”

Downie says:"This new forklift Technology

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Technology



can also provide career enhancement opportunities for current lift operators by allowing them to spend more time helping to make operational planning decisions rather than completing tedious, repetitive tasks.

"Third Wave Automation forklifts support our strategic initiative of using Technology

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Technology



to operate safely as well as efficiently.”