Ooredoo Unveils Strategic Partnership With Qatar Airways And Nutanix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications company, proudly unveils a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways and Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing.

As Qatar Airways' chosen partner, Ooredoo will develop a cutting-edge hybrid multi-cloud environment, paving the way for next-generation applications that will bolster the airline's customer experience and business performance.

Qatar Airways will benefit from the scalability offered by Nutanix Cloud Platform, enabling the airline to adjust its resources in real-time and on demand.

This capability helps ensure optimal performance during peak operational periods and cost savings during slower times, highlighting the agility and responsiveness of the Hybrid Cloud model, facilitated by Ooredoo's infrastructure.

Thani Ali I A Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo commented,“This collaboration with Qatar Airways and Nutanix is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving technological innovation in our nation. By joining forces with leading technology partners, we are setting new standards for digital transformation across industries. Our goal is to empower clients with Hybrid Cloud solutions that blend technological advances with business insights to create strategies that resonate with their broader business objectives.”

A T Srinivasan, Group Chief Information Officer at Qatar Airways commented,“We have selected Nutanix, one of the best Software Defined Hyper Converged Infrastructure, which will be one of the main pillars of our Hybrid Cloud Strategy and transformation. Via this partnership with Nutanix and Ooredoo, we will leverage the benefits of Nutanix's Software Defined Infrastructure that includes freedom of choice of hardware, storage data locality, data sovereignty, independence in scaling out compute and storage nodes based on business system needs, end point micro segmentation for enhanced security, real time monitoring of services and rich dashboards for analytics and reporting.”