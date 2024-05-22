U POWER Tech Unveils Tech And Business Model At ACT EXPO Forges Partnerships With Multiple North American Enterprises

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LAS VEGAS, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2024 - On May 20th, U POWER Tech, a smart electric vehicle (EV) technology company, made its debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in the United States, announcing a collaboration with VIZEON, an electric vehicle distributor, to expand into North America, with the focus on Mexico and Latin American markets. The ACT Expo is North America's largest event showcasing advanced transportation technologies and clean energy vehicles. Following its appearance at CES 2024 earlier this year, U POWER Tech returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center, showcasing the UP Super Board and UP VAN to nearly ten thousand industry professionals from around the world.









Yao Zhai, Head of U POWER Tech U.S., and Christian Dubois, CEO of VIZEON

Paul Li, Founder and CEO of U POWER Tech, expressed gratitude to VIZEON for their trust in U POWER. He stated, "The swift receipt of the initial purchase deposits underscores VIZEON's strong endorsement of U POWER's business model. This model has attracted an increasing number of customers from diverse regional markets to engage in substantive cooperation with us. Moving forward, we are fully committed to ensuring the high-quality delivery of UP VAN."



Christian Dubois, CEO of VIZEON, stated, "Thanks to the business model 'Powered by U POWER', we will leverage the UP VAN to introduce highly competitive VIZEON commercial vehicles to the Mexican market."

With the expansion of the "GLOCAL" strategy, U POWER Tech has delivered UP Super Board skateboard chassis products to U.S. customers. The first vehicle product built on this skateboard chassis, the "UP VAN" urban logistics cargo van, boasts the highest energy efficiency and optimal load efficiency among comparable global products. It has received 140,000 orders worldwide and will begin delivery in the second half of this year.



Leveraging a highly competitive supply chain, particularly from China, and advanced in-house R&D capacity, U POWER Tech helps customers build white-labeled EV products to meet diverse needs from many regional markets worldwide. Yao Zhai, Head of U POWER U.S., stated, "The standardized UP Super Board aligns with the highly customized product demands. Not only did we collaborate with EV startups like Olympian Motors earlier this year, the feedbacks from the unfitting communities here in North America have also been particularly positive. Based in Sunnyvale California, we will work hand in hand with local partners to continuously enhance product capabilities and create electric vehicle products that better suit U.S. customers."









U POWER Tech's booth featuring UP Super Board and UP VAN at ACT EXPO 2024









