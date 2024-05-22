Flights Diverted After Lightning Damages Runway Lights

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 22 (IANS) The Manohar International Airport (MIA) in north Goa diverted six flights to nearby destinations after runway edge lights were damaged on Wednesday evening due to a lightning strike, an airport official said.

"There was a lightning strike at around 5.15 p.m. at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), Goa, which caused damage to the runway edge lights. MIA took NOTAM (notice to airmen) up to 8 p.m., by which time the damaged lights were rectified/replaced to bring the airport operations to normalcy," an MIA official added.

"During the NOTAM, six flights were diverted to nearby destinations. The inconvenience caused to the passengers is sincerely regretted. Such natural calamities are beyond human control," MIA said.