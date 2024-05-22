Azerbaijan Introduces New Specialties In Alternative Energy Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education,Jeyhun Karamov, has announced plans to introduce new specialties inthe field of alternative energy as part of the "Year of Solidarityfor the Green World" initiative, Azernews reports.

Starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, the agency intends tooffer courses in solar panel repair, wind turbine repair, andalternative energy system management for the first time.

Karamov stated, "We are also introducing training programs forhybrid and electric car repair specialists. Furthermore, we'relaunching a newly developed program for irrigation systemsmanagement specialists, marking the first of its kind in ourcurriculum. In total, we aim to enrol students in over 130specialties this year, reflecting our commitment to diversifyingvocational education."

It should be noted that the State Agency for VocationalEducation in Azerbaijan oversees and regulates vocational educationand training programs throughout the country. Established toenhance the quality and relevance of vocational education, theagency works to align training programs with the needs of thelabour market, ensuring graduates are equipped with the skills andqualifications demanded by employers.