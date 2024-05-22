Certificationconsultancy Is Thrilled To Announce The Relaunch Of Its ISO 15189 Auditor Training Kit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Certificationconsultancy is delighted to re-introduce the ISO 15189 auditor and awareness training PPT kit. Revisions to the ISO 15189 QMS standard for Medical Laboratories were made in December 2022, and certified organizations now have three years to update their systems. To better serve the needs of enterprises and organizations, the updated ISO 15189:2022 standard tackles the new issues brought about by globalization. The ISO 15189:2022 awareness and auditor training presentation package is a customizable presentation made to satisfy business objectives and effectively convey the message, guaranteeing a clear and efficient learning process.



For the Medical Laboratory's QMS, provide an extensive ISO 15189:2022 awareness training presentation kit that includes all the necessary information regarding the standard's requirements, documented data, and certification procedures. Many businesses and people have used the kit in their training programs, guaranteeing a thorough understanding of the Quality Management System. A group of seasoned management and environmental system experts have created the ISO 15189:2022 medical laboratory Quality Management System awareness and auditor training presentations offered by Global Certification Consultancy. For corporate training in workplaces or organizations, the presentations are helpful.



The ISO 15189 Auditor training presentation kit contains more than 290 PPT Slides and Handouts. The topic-wise ISO 15189 training presentation kit contains the following six modules.

-Overview of the ISO 15189:2022

-ISO 15189:2022 Requirements

-ISO 15189: 2022 Documentation

-ISO 15189:2022 Internal Audit

-ISO 15189: 2022 Internal Audit Records

-Steps for ISO 15189: 2022 Accreditation



The ISO 15189:2022 training kit is an internal program created by a group of top consultants with global experience. Editable handouts and presentations are included in the kit, which is written in simple English. The system offers sample auditor training certificates and aids in the establishment of robust internal control. More than a thousand hours went into preparing the information, which has undergone multiple stages of verification and evaluation. The kit may be personalized with a company logo and voiceover, and it is simple to use and understand. For speedy purchasing choices, a free DEMO is offered. To know more about the ISO 15189 auditor training presentation, visit here:



To Know the Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancy is the most preferred and leading certification Consultancy company providing system certification since 1995, which has more than 1200 clients in 65 countries. They offer training presentation kits, editable documentation, and customized management system installation and certification for a range of management areas. They have achieved the fastest certification processing times for clients in the fields of food safety, HSE, and QMS certifications, with a perfect success record in certification audits. For a range of management systems, Certificationconsultancy provides training presentation kits and editable documentation.













