Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) Moves To Commence Drill Program At Duquesne West Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH)
today announced that it has mobilized a drill rig for its 2024 exploration program at the Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec. According to the announcement, the 8,000 m drill program is set to commence by mid-May to follow up on the results of Emperor's initial 2023 drill campaign.“We are very excited to resume drilling at Duquesne West Gold Project and continue our success in 2024,” said Emperor Metals CEO John Florek.“2023 was a transformative year for the company with the revelation of a significant open pit concept above a high-grade gold deposit. This gives Emperor the ability to add ounces more rapidly on this project due to the capability of adding potentially open pitable mineralization above the high-grade historical resource. Emperor is well funded with approximately $4 million in working capital and will advance the Duquesne West project towards an updated mineral resource. Gold prices continue to show strength, and we are confident that everything is now in place to give our shareholders the best chance of a successful upside on this project.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Emperor Metals Inc.
Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.
