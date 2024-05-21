“Tatweer Real Estate Development” and “Alfaisal University” Host “Career Success” Meeting at the End of the Real Estate Education Program

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2024: During closing ceremony of the Real Estate Development Program, “Tatweer Real Estate Development” and “Alfaisal University” organized a meeting titled “Career Success”, aimed to equip students with practical experiences and prepare them for the world of work.



The meeting covered several topics, including setting career goals, with guidance provided on how to craft a resume that effectively reflects their skills and experiences. Additionally, tips and advice were offered on preparing for interviews and responding effectively to questions. Students were also introduced to the laws and regulations governing the labor market in the Kingdom, enhancing their understanding of their rights and responsibilities as future employees.



In addition, the meeting addressed topics on professional development and training, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and training to enhance skills and increase career success chances. The significance of time management was also discussed, with guidance provided on how to organize time effectively to maximize daily productivity. The meeting also covered the topic of effective communication in the workplace, stressing the importance of building positive professional relationships and interacting effectively with colleagues.



Bander Alsafeer, Chief Operating Officer at Tatweer Company, emphasized the importance of cooperation between educational institutions and corporates in preparing young people for the world of work. He added that such workshops significantly contribute to developing students’ capabilities and equipping them to confidently and competently face future challenges. He also mentioned that these initiatives come within the framework of Tatweer's social responsibility. The participants expressed their appreciation for this initiative, highlighting the substantial benefits they gained from the various topics addressed.



The Real Estate Education Program targeted students from Alfaisal University who are about to graduate, paving the way for a successful career in real estate development. Through this initiative, Tatweer Company and Alfaisal University are committed to nurturing talent and contributing to the growth and dynamism of the real estate industry.



-End-





MENAFN21052024005513012199ID1108239856