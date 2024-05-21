Commercial Bank, Kotak International Unlock Investment Opportunities In India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank hosted an exclusive event with Kotak International to explore the investment opportunities in rising India.

India presents itself as a key player in the global financial landscape earning recognition as the fastest growing economy in the world, likely to become the third largest economy in the next 5 years.

Its pioneering position has opened a myriad of investment avenues across diverse sectors, giving individuals an opportunity to take part in India's success story.

After being the pharmaceutical and the digital back-office to the world, India is now gearing up for a manufacturing thrust.“Make in India” - for India, and for the world.

India has a remarkable opportunity to create millions of jobs by focusing on manufacturing and integrating itself into the global supply chain. As India potentially doubles its GDP over the next few years, rising consumption led by rising per capita income offers immense opportunities for investors.

With a future-forward mindset, Commercial Bank is consistently ahead, providing customers with the necessary tools that empower them to firmly establish their position in today's economic revolution. The Bank, through its Wealth Advisory platform, enables customers to tap into the dynamic market of India while leveraging expert insights and tailored investment options.

The event held with Kotak International unlocked valuable insights into India's rising economy and discussed in-depth how customers can take advantage of these opportunities to grow their wealth and maximize their growth potential.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank said:“We recognize the importance of providing our customers with access to the latest investment opportunities in India. Through our wealth management and financial services, investors can access real-time market analysis and a range of mutual funds that empower them to make informed investment decisions tailored to their financial goals and risk appetite. The Bank works relentlessly to ensure that our investors have the necessary guidance to navigate the complexities of India's rising financial landscape. As we continuously strategize ways to uplift their future, our customers can rest assured we are dedicated to their success and prosperity.”

Nitin Jain, Principal Fund Manager, CEO and Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Singapore, said:“India is at an inflection point. Over the past decade, pathbreaking policy changes have laid the foundation for a secular growth with lower macro -risks. India offers a unique opportunity for growth, different than the world, different than its own past.”