Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Celebrates Success At Fact Dining Awards Qatar 2024

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa celebrates its success, winning three awards at the recently held Fact Dining Awards Qatar 2024. The highlight of the evening was Chef Frank Ponce being honored with the inaugural Chef of the Year Award.

In addition to the Chef of the Year award, three other restaurants were also recognized during the event: Mykonos Doha won Favorite Greek Restaurant, La Mar Doha won Favorite Latin American Restaurant, and Manko Doha won Best“She's Out” award.

“We are overjoyed to have been acknowledged with these prestigious awards at the Fact Dining Awards Qatar 2024. This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and dedication to providing unforgettable dining experiences at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. A huge congratulations to Chef Frank Ponce and all the winners!” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

The Chef of the Year award, the most prestigious award of the evening, was launched for the first time at the Fact Dining Awards Qatar. La Mar's Executive Chef, Frank Ponce (pictured), was proud to win the title.“I am truly honored to receive this recognition, especially as this award is being presented for the first time. I am proud of the hard work that my team and I have put in, and I am thankful and appreciative of all the support I have received. This award means a lot to me, and I will continue to strive for excellence in everything I do,” said Frank Ponce, Executive Chef of La Mar Doha, La Mar Beach, and Manko. The Fact Dining Awards recognize excellence in the food and beverage industry, with winners chosen either through popular vote for the Favorite awards or by a panel of judges for the Best award.

La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio is the go-to place for contemporary Peruvian cuisine, known for its rich flavours and diverse influences. Look forward to Chef Gastón's authentic cebiches, fresh seafood, and charcoal-grilled meats paired with signature-handcrafted cocktails such as the classic Pisco Sour. This elegant beachfront setting offers stunning and panoramic views of the Doha skyline.

Manko Doha is a unique ultra-lounge with chic Parisian flair. Offering a fun, social and energetic atmosphere. All night long DJs, late night dining, spread over 4 different bars with unique cocktail experiences and its own cigar lounge. This elegant beachfront setting offers stunning and panoramic views of the Doha skyline.

Mykonos, notably Doha's best Mediterranean restaurant offers authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine right here at InterContinental Doha. This is an ideal place to relax whilst enjoying the sun, the sea, fine food, stunning flavours, and an ambiance befitting its stunning location. Our Greek chef sources only the best ingredients which are complemented by a selection of Greek and Mediterranean wines for an ultimate dining experience.