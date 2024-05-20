Galadari Brothers Begins A New Era With A Monumental Brand Identity Transformation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Galadari Brothers, a renowned entity in the UAE's business landscape with a heritage spanning over six decades, has introduced a new brand identity and vision to signify its current and future aspirations. With diverse interests in industries including heavy equipment, motors, media, food & beverage, engineering, travel & tourism, real estate, sports, facilities management, contracting and other ventures, Galadari has rebranded to emphasize its commitment to further diversifying its successful business model.

Starting today, Galadari will be represented by a distinct single-letter logo – 'G' - symbolizing its forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering lasting value to its growing customer base, which now exceeds 70 million. The 'G' also embodies Galadari's inclusive family ethos, community spirit, values, and aspirations as it steps into a new era.

Since its inception in 1960, Galadari has been known as dynamic, accessible, and trustworthy, earning recognition not only in the UAE but also across the Gulf region and globally. In addition to Khaleej Times, the UAE's pioneering English-language newspaper and media house, which has played a pivotal role in the group's success story, Galadari is synonymous with leading brands such as Baskin Robbins, Dunkin', Halla Shawarma, Mazda, Komatsu, Kawasaki, JCB, Kyochon, Sitrak, and more.

Unveiling the new brand identity at a vibrant event attended by officials and staff representing over 50 nationalities, Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman, and Group CEO, expressed his joy, stating,“Today marks more than just a festival; it marks the beginning of a new era. An era that reflects our resilience, our commitment to excellence, and our collective pursuit of innovation, with our vision bigger and broader than it's ever been. Our new identity presents an opportunity for us to exceed expectations, transform industries, and solidify Galadari's position as a global pioneer and a leader.”

Explaining the rationale behind the logo's contemporary design, Mohammed highlighted the inclusive process involving input from all stakeholders through extensive surveys and discussions. He emphasized the company's core values and its family-centric approach, underscoring the importance of a defined vision and mission for the company.

Armand Andrea, Group Chief Marketing Officer, reflected on Galadari's remarkable journey of growth and innovation:“Since day one, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. It is a leading conglomerate with a global footprint, millions of customers, and thousands of employees from over 50 different nationalities. No other company of this magnitude moves at this speed. Over the years, Galadari has achieved some incredible milestones, including opening over 1200 Baskin Robbins stores globally, over 50 years of valued partnership with Mazda, 8 billion people reached by Khaleej Times since 1978, and a whopping 70 million customers yearly, and growing. Many global brands such as Baskin Robbins, Komatsu, Mazda, Dunkin', JCB, Kawasaki and Sinotruk have trusted Galadari with their success for decades.”

He added,“We're celebrating a momentous occasion with the launch of the revamped Galadari brand and I'm so excited to have played a pivotal role in this project, which is the first Galadari rebranding in over 40 years. It's an honour to be part of such a milestone transformation. Let's step into the new era of Galadari together!”

With the official launch of the transformation on May 15, the company aims to elevate its brand experience, reputation, and global standing. The rebranding also hopes to inspire its clients not only to trust and admire Galadari, but also to perceive it as a global conglomerate and brand.

“Every aspect, from the logo to the website, commitments, communication strategy, visual identity and brand positioning, have been updated to reflect the unified identity and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers, clients and audience worldwide. This transformation marks the beginning of a new chapter in Galadari's journey towards greater heights,” said Andrea.

Staff and their families gathered to witness the grand reveal and enjoyed a memorable evening filled with excitement, joy, and anticipation. From the delightful array of food and drinks to lively activities for all ages, the atmosphere buzzed with energy. This event wasn't just about a new logo; it was a celebration of community and a promise of exciting new beginnings.

As the sun set on an unforgettable evening, Mohammed Galadari proudly recalled the company's successes:“In the last three years the amount of success that our company has achieved is countless. As we look ahead, we're eagerly anticipating a future filled with even greater triumphs, which will undoubtedly propel us to new levels of success.”

