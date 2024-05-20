Qatar Chamber Highlights Close Cooperation With Oman Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat, Oman: Qatar Chamber highlighted the close relations with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), citing the exchange of business delegations between both sides to explore new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors in both friendly countries.

This came during Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari's participation in the celebrations of the OCCI's 50th anniversary.

Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman praised the brotherly relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, emphasizing their advanced ties across various fields, particularly in commercial aspect.

He pointed out that the economic and trade cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman has witnessed remarkable development over the past few years, and that the two countries' trade volume grew by 20 percent, reaching QR 5.4 billion in 2023 compared to QR 4.5 billion in 2021.

In statements on the sidelines of his participation in the celebrations in Muscat, in the presence of a large number of businessmen and representatives of the Gulf, Arab and foreign chambers, he noted that there are many Omani companies operating in Qatar across various sectors, highlighting the successful Qatari investments in Oman across a variety of sectors, praising the efforts of the Qatari-Omani Business Council in enhancing cooperation between the business sectors in both countries.

He stressed that the Qatar Chamber's keenness to participate in the ceremony stemmed from its commitment to strengthening communication with Gulf chambers.

He affirmed that the Oman Chamber is one of the most important and active chambers among Gulf chambers.

During the ceremony, Chairman of OCCI's Board of Directors Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas reviewed the Chamber's progress, milestones, and contributions.

The ceremony also marked the launch of a new visual identity for the chamber, as well as the establishment of the Social Investment Center and the Center for Economic Studies and Research.