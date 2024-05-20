ASUS Iot Announces Collaboration With BRESSNER To Unveil ASUS Iot Configure-To-Order Service (CTOS) Solution

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Co-winning approach seamlessly integrates advanced features across ASUS IoT and BRESSNER Technology CTOS solutions, fostering synergy SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with BRESSNER Technology, a leading system service provider based in Groebenzell, Germany, to introduce the ASUS IoT Configure-to-Order Service (CTOS). This revolutionary service is designed to enhance operational efficiency through system modularization, offering seamless management where flexibility converges with unparalleled support.



"The collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence," said Gabor Paxian, Senior Account Manager of BRESSNER Technology, "as ASUS IoT and BRESSNER Technology cultivate robust partnerships." With a sharp focus on quality assurance, enhanced by our dedicated research and development (R&D) team, ASUS IoT CTOS emerges as the preferred choice across diverse industries such as medical, industrial automation, smart retail and smart transportation. "This service guarantees clients get solutions tailored to their needs, supported by partners respected for their expertise," commented Casper Lee, EMEA Regional Head for ASUS AIoT.



Non-stop service and client-focused customization

Through the collaboration with BRESSNER Technology, ASUS IoT CTOS ensures round-the-clock support in Germany, enhancing customer service capabilities. With BRESSNER Technology's support, ASUS IoT's professional CTOS R&D team can efficiently address customer inquiries and offer expert guidance, drawing from extensive experience in the CTOS industry to swiftly resolve issues and create mutually-beneficial outcomes.



At the heart of ASUS IoT CTOS is its focus on customization, empowering clients to enhance their solutions with essential products and components, such as ASUS IoT EBS-P300W, EBS-S300W and EBS-A700, to seamlessly align with unique business processes. Leveraging the resources within the wider ASUS group ensures swift delivery, ultimately enhancing client satisfaction.



For more information about the ASUS IoT Configure-to-Order Service, please visit ASUS IoT CTOS Solutions .







MENAFN20052024003551001712ID1108233575