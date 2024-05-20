German-Israeli tattoo artist along with three other deceased captives taken back by Israel

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of three hostages from Gaza, announced by chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Friday. Among the deceased is 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German-Israeli woman who was captured in a widely circulated Hamas hostage-taking video during the Nova Festival raid on October 7, an all-night musical event near the Gaza border.



Louk's parents, identifying her from her tattoos and dreadlocks in the footage, made appeals for information about her whereabouts after the video surfaced, depicting her unconscious in the back of a pickup truck surrounded by militants. Initial hopes for her survival were dashed when her mother revealed that the Israeli military confirmed her death based on the recovery of part of her skull.



The other two deceased hostages have been identified as Amit Buskila, a fashion stylist who was reportedly on the phone with her uncle during the ordeal, and Yitzhak Gelernter, who arrived at the site a couple of hours before the attack.



The recovery of the hostages' bodies brings closure to a tragic episode that shook both Israeli and international communities. The circumstances surrounding their deaths and the events leading up to the hostage-taking continue to raise questions about security measures and the ongoing tensions in the region. As investigations into the incident progress, the families of the victims and authorities seek answers and justice for the lives lost in this harrowing ordeal.

