Bengaluru News: 'Smoky' Paan Perforates 12-Yr-Old Girl's Stomach Know Health Concerns Of Consuming Liquid Nitrogen Paan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 12-year-old girl in Bengaluru has suffered perforation peritonitis, a hole in her stomach, after consuming liquid nitrogen paan Monday, the Times of India reported an incident in which a girl complained of uncontrollable stomach pains after ingesting smoky paan. What initially appeared to be a fun activity involving liquid nitrogen became a nightmare for the 12-year-old girl month, the girl reportedly developed stomach discomfort after consuming paan and was promptly rushed to the hospital.“I just wanted to try the smoky paan because it looked interesting, and everyone else was trying it too,\" the girl told TOI.

Recounting the horror, the girl said, \"No one else was hurt or felt any pain, but the discomfort I experienced was terrifying.” The diagnosis indicated that she was suffering from perforation peritonitis which refers to a hole in the stomach.

Doctors at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in HSR Layout, decided to operate the girl to prevent further complications. Thus, the girl underwent an exploratory laparotomy with intra-op OGD scopy, and sleeve gastrectomy surgery. This surgery resulted in the removal of a portion of the stomach, measuring about 4x5 cm and a six-day stay in the hospital post surgery read: Emergency landing at Bengaluru airport: Air India Express flight catches fire, lands at airport with 179 onboardOperating Surgeon (Surgical Gastroenterology) and the doctor who led the surgical team, Dr Vijay HS noted,“Intra-op OGD scopy is a procedure where an endoscope, a flexible tube equipped with a camera and light, is used during surgery to examine the oesophagus, stomach, and duodenum-the first part of the small intestine,” reported TOI read: 'Bangalore will not be liveable in next 5 yrs, Delhi isn't now', says IIT Madras alum, viral post sparks debateDr Vijay added,“As the popularity of liquid nitrogen in culinary circles continues to grow, it's crucial for individuals to exercise caution and prioritize safety. Vigilance and increased awareness are essential to avoid potentially devastating consequences.”

Amid the growing popularity of liquid nitrogen among chefs and food enthusiasts, Narayana Health suggested that intake of this volatile chemical posed significant health risks. Breathing in the vapours of liquid nitrogen can cause tissue damage and lead to breathing difficulties. It can also cause skin damage.

MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108233328