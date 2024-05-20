Turkish Police Arrest Three Pakistanis For Kidnapping Indian Citizen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish police announced on Sunday that they have arrested three Pakistanis on charges of kidnapping an Indian citizen in the city of Edirne.

The country's police stated that the kidnappers demanded two million Indian rupees, equivalent to $24,000, from the family of the Indian individual.

Turkish media added that Radhakrishnan, a young Indian who had come to Turkey for work, was washing dishes at a restaurant in Istanbul.

According to reports, about a month ago, three Pakistani asylum seekers lured Radhakrishnan to Edirne under the pretext of securing him a job at a translation company and then abducted him.

After a friend of the young man contacted the Turkish police, security authorities of the country rescued him in a house in Edirne through an operation.

Turkish police told the media that the kidnappers had tied the hands and feet of this young man and threatened his family by sending them a video.

According to reports, during the Turkish police operation at the Pakistani asylum seekers' house, an unlicensed firearm, four pistols, and a sum of money were discovered and seized.

In this incident, a Turkish citizen with a criminal record has been arrested on charges of providing shelter to the kidnappers.

