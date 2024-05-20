Leading Edtech Mindcypress To Conduct A Free Webinar On IFRS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MindCypress, a leading provider of online courses and professional development programs, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar tailored for finance professionals. This exclusive webinar, focusing on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), will delve into the topic of "Classification of Financial Assets as per IFRS 9: Financial Instruments".



Details of the webinar are as follows:



Course Name: IFRS

Topic Name: Classification of Financial Assets as per IFRS 9: Financial Instruments

Trainer: Vinay Nahar

Duration: 1 Hour

Date: 22nd May 2024

Timing: 01:30 PM to 02:30 PM GMT



IFRS plays a crucial role in shaping financial reporting practices globally, and understanding its intricacies is essential for finance professionals across industries. The webinar will delve into the classification of financial assets under IFRS 9, providing participants with valuable insights into the framework and its practical implications.



Vinay Nahar brings extensive expertise in financial reporting and IFRS compliance, making him the ideal instructor to guide participants through the intricacies of IFRS 9 and all that it entails. With his wealth of knowledge and practical insights, attendees can expect to deepen their understanding of IFRS guidelines and enhance their professional skills.



Key highlights of the webinar include:



-Overview of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

-Understanding the classification of financial assets as per IFRS 9

-Practical insights and case studies illustrating the application of IFRS 9

-Q&A session with Vinay Nahar to address participants' queries and concerns



"We are excited to host this free webinar on IFRS, focusing on the classification of financial assets as per IFRS 9," said the Director at MindCypress. "With the increasing adoption of IFRS globally, this webinar aims to equip finance professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of financial reporting."



Registration for the webinar is now open on the MindCypress website. Interested individuals can fill the IFRS Webinar Enrollment Form to reserve their spot and secure access to this informative session.



About MindCypress

MindCypress is a premier provider of online courses and professional development programs, catering to individuals and organizations across various industries. With a diverse range of courses spanning finance, marketing, technology, and more, MindCypress is dedicated to empowering lifelong learners with accessible, flexible, and relevant learning solutions. Through its innovative online platform and expert-led instruction, MindCypress enables professionals to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and achieve their goals.



