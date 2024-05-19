Air Defence Forces Shoot Down Enemy Missile In Dnipro Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defence forces shot down an enemy missile in the Dnipro region.

This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, Ukrinform reports.

"The explosion in the region is the work of our Air Defence Forces. The enemy missile was shot down by our defenders of the sky in Novomoskovsk district," Lukashuk said.

He expressed his gratitude to the "East" military industrial complex.

As the agency reported earlier, the invaders had fired three times in the Nikopol district since the evening.