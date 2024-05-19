Slovak deputy Premier claims Fico`s situation no longer serious

(MENAFN) Tomas Taraba, Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister, recently offered reassurance regarding the health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico, stating to the BBC that Fico's situation is no longer considered life-threatening. This update comes in the aftermath of an attempted assassination on the Prime Minister earlier in the week.



Fico sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the incident, which occurred on Wednesday while he was approaching a crowd in Handlova, a city located in central Slovakia. Following the attack, Fico was promptly transported to a hospital, where medical professionals have been diligently working to stabilize his condition.



The perpetrator responsible for the assault was identified as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old left-wing activist who was detained at the scene. Reports indicate that Cintula harbored strong disagreements with Fico's decision to halt arms shipments to Ukraine, leading to the violent confrontation.



Providing updates on Fico's health status, Taraba emphasized that the Prime Minister is currently not facing life-threatening circumstances. He expressed optimism about Fico's recovery, noting that the surgical procedure undertaken thus far has been successful. Taraba conveyed his hope for Fico's survival, indicating positive signs in the Prime Minister's condition.

