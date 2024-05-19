Assam Sees 159 Pc Growth In Mutual Funds, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) Assam has registered a significant growth in mutual funds over the last five years, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

According to him, at least 159 per cent rise in mutual funds in Assam was noticed during the last five years where the investment rose from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.

Sarma also claimed that the state has significantly contributed to the growth story of India.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote:“A mammoth 159 per cent growth of Mutual Funds in Assam in the last 5 years, from ₹11,298cr to ₹29,268cr, speaks volumes about the India Growth Story; the trust people of Assam have in our markets and the rise in the incomes of our people.”

Moreover, he also mentioned that Assam was the leading contributor in the mutual funds from the northeastern region from 2020 to 2024.