China Tourism Day Held At Bangladesh National Museum

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Embassy of People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh and Bangladesh National Museum jointly organised a promotion event titled China Tourism Day on May 19 at the latter's premise in the capital.

Li Shaopeng, Cultural Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, Md Kamruzzaman, Director General of Bangladesh National Museum and Abdus Salam Aref, President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh were present on the occasion.

Over 200 representatives from Bangladesh Tourism Board, major travel agencies, think tanks, cultural institutions, Chinese and Bangladeshi media, Chinese airlines and Confucius Institutes (classrooms) of Bangladesh also attended the event.

The theme of the "China Tourism Day" promotion event was "Explore China, Embrace Happiness". The event showcased China's rich tourism resources and the latest measures to facilitate inbound travel through tourism promotion, route introductions and photo exhibitions of Beijing and Yunnan landscapes, fostering tourism cooperation and exchanges between China and Bangladesh.

During the video viewing segment, attendees watched "Incredible China," "Dancing Beijing" and "The South of the Clouds," captivated by Beijing's dynamic charm and Yunnan's mystical beauty.





Dignitaries pose for a photo in front of China Tourism Photo Exhibition during China Tourism Day event on May 19 at National Museum in Dhaka-Photo: Monitor

In the tourism promotion segment, representatives from the offices of Air China, based in Beijing, announced the upcoming launch of a Beijing-Dhaka route.

China Eastern Airlines, headquartered in Shanghai, is preparing to launch a Beijing-Dhaka direct flight, building on its successful Kunming-Dhaka route established on May 18, 2005, marking the 30th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

China Southern Airlines, headquartered in Guangzhou, is committed to developing the "Canton Route," enhancing Guangzhou's role as the premier gateway from mainland China to Oceania and Southeast Asia, with plans for new Beijing-Dhaka routes and increased Guangzhou-Dhaka flights.

Guests also enjoyed special performances of traditional Chinese culture. Teachers and volunteers from Confucius Institutes and classrooms at Dhaka University, North South University and Shanto-Mariam Academy of Creative Technology presented lion dances and Hanfu shows.

After the performances, the guests jointly cut a ribbon to inaugurate "China Tourism Photo Exhibition". Over 60 photos were displayed, with Beijing tourism photographs and images of Kunming's Dianchi Lake, Dali's Erhai Lake, Stone Forest, Meili Snow Mountain, among others. The "China Tourism Day" photo exhibition will continue until May 21.

It may be mentioned here that the Chinese State Council approved the designation of May 19 as "China Tourism Day" in 2011.

T