QCS, Eid Charity Sign Deal For Treatment Of Cancer Patients

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), led by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, Chairman of the Board, and Eid Charity, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board, have inked a cooperation agreement. This pact, the first of its kind between these entities, mandates Eid Charity to extend financial support to QCS.

This support aims to cover the medical expenses of cancer patients who lack the means to fund their treatment, spanning three years.

Expressing his gratitude, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, commended Eid Charity's commendable philanthropy and humanitarian aid endeavors, particularly in bolstering cancer treatment initiatives.

He underscored the pivotal role of this collaboration in advancing QCS's mission to combat cancer and alleviate its impact in Qatar. The strategy involves community education and the empowerment of individuals affected by cancer.

Highlighting the enduring partnership between the two entities, he emphasised that this agreement formalizes and streamlines their ongoing collaboration. It aligns with their overarching strategies aimed at realizing Qatar Vision 2030.

This agreement is founded on both organizations' vital role in serving the community. Their effective partnership contributes significantly to achieving goals that benefit community members, especially those living with or affected by cancer, including patients, survivors, and caregivers. Given the complex nature of combating cancer, sustained and concerted efforts are essential to mitigate its impact effectively.

Furthermore, He noted that this agreement presents an opportunity to foster robust partnerships in community service. There is anticipation for further collaboration to actualize the vision of the association, positioning Qatar as a leader in cancer prevention and management through effective community partnerships.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Sheikh Eid bin Mohammad Al Thani Charitable Association, stated“Since its establishment, Sheikh Eid Charitable Association has been dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare services both within and outside Qatar. These efforts extend beyond covering the costs of treatment for patients, as they also include organizing health campaigns and caravans, as well as building hospitals and health centers in the most needed areas around the world that require various forms of assistance, especially in the fields of health and education.”

He added that, in addition to partnering with international organizations to support humanitarian projects in afflicted countries suffering to provide life essentials, the foundation does not overlook its primary role in supporting local projects. It has continuously worked to provide various distinctive social, cultural, and healthcare services to various segments of the Qatari society.

This is achieved through its continuous engagement with local companies.