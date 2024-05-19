For the fifth time in a row, LG India opened its Business Innovation Center in Kolkata

(MENAFN- Avian We) Kolkata, 16th May 2024 – Today, Kolkata hosted the opening of LG Electronics' fifth Business Innovation Center. This new facility is devoted to presenting LG's best-in-class Enterprise, Consumer, and B2B2C products and solutions in an immersive setting, giving guests the chance to closely observe the newest advancements and investigate the seemingly endless possibilities with state-of-the-art offerings.



LG's commitment to offering state-of-the-art solutions in a variety of industries is demonstrated by the LG Business Innovation Center in Kolkata. It offers a wide variety of items, such as cutting-edge consumer durables, information displays, commercial air conditioners, and information technology. In order to promote innovation and teamwork, the center provides a platform for users and enterprises to test and experiment with innovative solutions.



Among the key highlights of the Information Display category are the 136 All-in-One LED Screen, LG MAGNIT, LG Transparent OLED Signage and LG CreateBoard. In addition to this, the Business Center also features the System Air Conditioning products & solutions.



Attendees at the Business Center can explore LG's industry-leading Multi V 5 and Multi V S series, renowned for their exceptional COP and compatibility with a wide range of indoor units. From customized air conditioning solutions to meet specific industry requirements to the latest flagship product, Multi i HOME, designed for premium residences and villas, LG demonstrates its dedication to providing innovative solutions for diverse customer needs.



Architectural favourites, such as the Round Cassettes and 1-way cassettes, both recipients of the prestigious "Red Dot Design" award, are also on display, showcasing LG's commitment to aesthetics and design excellence. Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the innovative Hydro Kit, a popular solution in the hotel and hospital industries, offering simultaneous hot water generation (as a by-product) alongside air conditioning.



Mr. Hemendu Sinha, Senior VP & Business Head, Business Solutions, LG Electronics India said, "We are excited to launch our newest Business Innovation Center in Kolkata. This facility represents our commitment to providing innovative products & solutions to our customers and partners. The BIC will enable us to showcase our most modern offerings and provide a platform for collaboration and co-creation of customized solutions with our partners."



LG MAGNIT, the revolutionary Micro LED Display, redefines visual experiences with its cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. LG MAGNIT captivates audiences with its deep blacks and vibrant colours. Its efficient power consumption and real-time ConnectedCare service ensure reliability and longevity.



LG Transparent OLED Signage represents a new era of visual communication, offering high transparency and vivid colours that seamlessly integrate with the surroundings. With its slim structure and expandable design, it provides endless possibilities for creative expression in various environments.



The LG MULTI V 5 is a revolutionary HVAC solution for high-rise buildings, boasting advanced technologies that ensure maximum energy efficiency and minimized operational costs. With its Dual Sensing Control, it intelligently monitors humidity and temperature, optimizing comfort while conserving energy. Additionally, its innovative features such as Smart Load Control and Enhanced Heating ensure reliable performance even in challenging conditions, making it the ultimate choice for energy-conscious buildings.



The MULTI V S by LG offers a compact and eco-conscious VRF solution ideal for residences and small offices.. Equipped with the R1 Compressor and controlled via the ThinQ™ app, the MULTI V S delivers high performance with minimal environmental impact, offering users maximum comfort and convenience.



The opening of the LG Business Innovation Center in Kolkata underscores LG’s commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses across India. Through this center, LG aims to collaborate with partners and customers to co-create solutions that address their specific needs and challenges.





