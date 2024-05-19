Russians Shell Ochakiv, Kutsurub Communities In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities in the Mykolaiv region on Saturday, May 18.

The regional state administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

On the night of May 18 to 19, in the Mykolaiv region, air defense forces conducted combat operations. Details will be announced later.

At 09:17, the water area of the Ochakiv community was under enemy artillery fire.

At 14:30, the enemy attacked Dmytrivka in the Kutsurub community with an FPV kamikaze drone. A private house was hit. No casualties were reported.

Earlier reports said that on May 18, the Russians carried out three missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones, and launched more than 3,000 strikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces.