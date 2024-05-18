Shopkeeper Stabbed To Death In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A shopkeeper was stabbed to death at his shop in Perpora, Kachan area of Central Kashmir's Gandarbal district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a shopkeeper was attacked with a sharp-edged knife in Perpora Kachan, Gandarbal this afternoon, leaving him severely injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the man identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar (32), son of Gh Haasan Dar, from Perpora Kachan, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The official added that Fayaz Ahmad was shifted to SKIMS, Soura where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken up the investigation into the matter.

Read Also Fruit Vendor's Murder- Would Stop At Nothing To Bring Case To Its Logical Conclusion: Police Man Stabbed To Death In Srinagar's Dalgate, Accused Arrested: Police