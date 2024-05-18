GEMS Modern Academy Honoured With NAFIS Award For Outstanding Support Of Emiratisation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Modern Academy has been presented with the prestigious NAFIS Award for Education in acknowledgment of its focus and dedication in supporting the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, a flagship national initiative aimed at fostering the growth and development of the UAE and its citizens through employment opportunities.

The flagship GEMS Education school is one of the group's 42 in the country that have prioritised support for the national Emiratisation campaign by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, who collected the award, congratulated GEMS Modern Academy for its landmark achievement.

“We commend GEMS Modern Academy for its exemplary efforts in championing the National Programme for Emiratisation. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our educators and staff, who strive tirelessly to empower Emirati youth with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

“GEMS Education remains fully committed to supporting the UAE Government's important initiative and will continue to prioritise the development of Emirati teachers, support staff, and, of course, students in our schools.

“In common with the UAE leadership, which has prioritised education since the formation of the nation in 1971, we firmly believe that learning is at the heart of a nation's success.”

Nargish Khambatta, Principal/CEO, GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said:“We are thrilled to receive the NAFIS Award – first place in the education sector. This accolade, in the second year of the awards, is a testament to the work of all our community at Modern and our schools throughout the entire GEMS Education network. We have implemented a special approach, resulting in significant achievements and contributions from Emirati staff members.

“Through focused onboarding and training initiatives tailored to our school culture and operational practices, our Emirati staff have contributed across diverse portfolios such as finance, HR, visual arts, STEAM, MYP design, library, teaching assistants in Primary and KG, and counselling. They have also played key roles in significant initiatives like developing a comprehensive wellbeing handbook for staff and creating a bespoke whole-school module on Emirati culture.”

GEMS, with roots in the UAE dating back 65 years, has a long-standing focus on Emiratisation led by its Founder, Sunny Varkey, with a specialist team headed by Fatima Al Shamsi, herself a UAE citizen.

She said:“Receiving the NAFIS Award for Education is a proud moment for GEMS Modern Academy and a wonderful reward for our collective dedication to supporting Emiratisation throughout the GEMS group.

“As a proud Emirati and member of the GEMS team, I am honoured to play a role in delivering our commitment to nurturing local talent and empowering Emirati youth – it is a privilege to be recognised on such a prestigious platform by His Highness Sheikh Mansour.”

In October 2022, GEMS Education launched an Emiratisation drive designed to promote the national workforce across its network of schools and ancillary services in the UAE. The programme supports the UAE Government's efforts to drive and promote Emiratisation within skilled jobs in the private sector, as well as the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council's NAFIS programmes and incentives to support Emiratisation.