Manthan School Celebrates Remarkable Achievements In CBSE 10Th & 12Th Results - 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India The students of Manthan School Hyderabad have yet again achieved outstanding success in the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results announced recently. The results reflect the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers, and the parent community at Manthan.



Students of Manthan School Hyderabad



In the 10th grade, Kishore secured the top spot with an impressive 97.6%, followed by Shreya and Advait with 96.8% and 96.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, Rohinish emerged as the topper in the 12th grade, scoring 96.8%, followed by Abhiram with 93.8%, and Anika with 90.8%.





A total of 45% of the students in the CBSE 10th grade have secured 90% and above marks, while 25% of the 12th graders in the CBSE curriculum have crossed the 90% mark.



At the same time, an impressive average of 86% and 82% was achieved by the 10th and 12th graders, respectively. Over 78% of the students in the 10th grade have scored above 80%, while more than 62% of the students in the 12th grade have crossed the same milestone.



Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School Hyderabad has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students, their parents, and the teachers at Manthan and has said that the achievement of the 10th and 12th grade students is an inspiration for the upcoming batches.



"As Manthanites continue to shine, I congratulate our exceptional students and their parents for their commitment to excellence. The success of our 10th and 12th graders fills us with immense pride and joy, inspiring upcoming batches to strive for outstanding results," remarked Mr. Singh .



He also lauded the dedicated teachers and academic leadership for their guidance and expressed Manthan's commitment to achieving even greater heights in the future.



“I joined Manthan in 2011 and over the years it's become a second home to me. The faculty and administration ensured that we got the best exposure to opportunities that suited our interests, and an inclusive atmosphere taught us to focus on the process just as much as the results. This helped me gain a better understanding of the subjects that were covered in the NCERT syllabus and allowed me to develop other real-world skills with the extracurriculars I've gotten to be a part of,” said Rohinish who secured the highest mark in 12th grade in Manthan while beaming with joy.



On the other hand, Kishore , the topper of the 10th grade said,“Manthan has been very much supportive towards my development and growth both academically and personally. I came to Manthan in 3rd grade and before that, I was in another country. Since then, Manthan has effectively helped me to get accustomed to the schooling system here and blend into the Indian culture. I am grateful to Manthan School for helping me become what I am today.”





Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Ruchika Upadhyay , the Vice-Principal at Manthan School said,“Our students this year, have succeeded, demonstrating that hard work and commitment are the keys to success. Their accomplishments are a source of pride not only for themselves but also for the entire school community. We are indebted to our devoted teachers and supportive parents, whose inspiration and direction have been crucial to our achievement.”





At Manthan, the focus remains on nurturing holistic development, encouraging curiosity, and celebrating every milestone along the students' journey.





To know more about Manthan School, visit .



