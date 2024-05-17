Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SUIC) Seeks To 'Make A Difference' With New-Generation Technologies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a provider of research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies, recently announced that its I.Hart Group has been acknowledged by the Taiwan government as an exclusive catering group and awarded the Role Model status, demonstrating its excellence and innovation to global clients and partners.“This will advance I.Hart Group's joint ventures that will bring together world-class business leaders and further its initiatives in the U.S. and in global markets – paving the way for fast growth of Beneway USA's IPO... The Taiwan government agency, O.C.A.C., has chosen I.Hart Group, Taiwan, as an exclusive role model. I.Hart Group will be showcasing its award-winning central kitchen, restaurant and products during this special visit... SUIC is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group, of which I.Hart Group is a subsidiary,” a recent article reads.“Our vision and passion seek and create viable solutions using our new-generation technologies that will empower our partner merchants, franchisees and suppliers and make a difference for our customers around the world, forming our global technology hub in the process,” SUIC CEO Hank Wang is quoted as saying.“This is how SUIC applies innovation power to bring about enduring value to our shareholders and the society. We are committed to building on this legacy as SUIC and Beneway move forward together.”

To view the full article, visit

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the internet of things ("IoT"), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom at

