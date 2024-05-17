Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Norway On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Norwegian King Harald V expressing congratulations on his country's national day. (end) rk

