Zelensky: We Managed To Add Confidence In Vovchansk Direction

Dear Ukrainians!

Today, in the first half of the day, Kharkiv region. First of all, defence issues and protection of people.

I held a meeting of the Defence Council in Kharkiv: The Chief of Defence, commanders of the directions, heads of the security sector - the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the leaders of Kharkiv region. That is, all aspects of the situation. In detail, I spoke about the fighting in Kharkiv region and the protection of people, our positions, and the needs of the units that defend our positions. Now, thanks to our forces and our measures, we have managed to give confidence to the direction of Vovchansk. But Russian shelling does not stop, there are threats. Today, in particular, the head of the Vovchansk administration was wounded. Our counter-attack actions are ongoing, as well as in other areas along the Kharkiv border. And our results in repulsing the assaults and destroying the occupier should increase.

Russia is trying to expand the war, always accompanying it with empty words about peace. We must force Russia to a real, just peace by all means. Our defence against attacks and strikes is crucial.

Today's meeting also included reports on the occupier's further intentions - we are preparing for all options.

Today we also analysed the situation in Donetsk region in detail - in the relevant areas. Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and others... There is the largest number of military clashes and the most difficult circumstances. Of course, we do not ignore this area.

We are working in detail with our partners to provide Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and other regions with more basic defence, namely air defence systems and sufficient long-range weapons.

After returning to Kyiv, I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Tusk. We talked about our needs, about the Patriot system, which could significantly change the situation in the Kharkiv sector. We also discussed the Russian terrorist attacks on our regions in the western part of Ukraine - the threat that attacks on gas infrastructure pose to everyone in Europe, not only to us but also to our neighbours. We must work together to counter this.

I would also like to thank Denmark today - there is a new defence package, 750 million euros. This is a strengthening of our air defence, strengthening of our artillery. A timely decision, thank you very much.

And one more thing.

Today I had the honour to personally recognise our soldiers who are defending the Kharkiv area. It is very important. The 57th, 42nd, 92nd brigades. Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special forces - I thank each of you, guys! Each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer - the bravery of each determines our common destiny. I am grateful to everyone who does everything for our state to survive! I thank everyone in the world who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

