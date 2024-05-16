Russian Invaders Shell Medical Facility In Zolota Balka, Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled a dispensary in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops struck Zolota Balka of the Novo-oleksandrivka community. A local dispensary was affected," the statement reads.

It is noted that the windows got shattered as a result of the strike but no casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a person was killed and four local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting one of the settlements in the Beryslav district, Kherson region.

Photo: Kherson RMA