Maharashtra News: 90 Hospitalised After Eating Porridge, Kheer During Temple Feast In Nanded

of food poisoning\" were admitted to different hospitals, news agency PTI reported READ: Greater Noida: 76 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning\"A feast was organized, and food was served to devotees just outside a Shiva temple. They were given 'ambil' (porridge) and 'khir' (a sweet dish made from milk) to eat,\" an official was quoted by PTI as saying.\"But after having 'ambil', the devotees felt dizzy and started vomiting,\" he said READ: Over 50 students hospitalised in Khed due to food poisoning\"Initially, some of them were rushed to a hospital. But towards late evening, there were more complaints of food poisoning,\" the official informed official added a total of 90 people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment till late at night READ: Karnataka: Over 100 students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning\"The condition of all of them is stable and they are out of danger,\" the official added.\"Taking cognizance of the incident, a police team visited the spot and an inquiry is being conducted,\" he said poisoning, a type of foodborne illness, is a sickness people get from something they ate or drank. The causes are germs or other harmful things in the food or beverage.(With inputs from PTI)

