ASE Surges 30% In Thursday Trading

Amman, May 16 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session with a 30 percent increase, reaching the level of 2,393 points.Trading activity saw the exchange of 4.3 million shares, valued at a total of JD4.1 million, facilitated through 2,863 transactions.Analyzing the performance of publicly traded companies, data revealed that 51 companies witnessed a rise in their share prices, while 23 experienced a decline. Meanwhile, the share prices of 25 other companies remained unchanged.

