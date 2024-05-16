Sex Scandal: Party, Deve Gowda Family Has No Idea About Prajwal Revanna’S Whereabouts: JD(S)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Reeling under the impact of the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna who is a JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the party stated on Thursday that it does not have any idea about the whereabouts of the prime accused in the case.

Prajwal Revanna, who is the NDA's Lok Sabha candidate for the Hassan seat is absconding as the videos showing him sexually assaulting women have taken Karnataka by storm.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA, GT Devegowda claimed that neither party leaders nor the HD Deve Gowda family have any idea about Prajwal Revanna's whereabouts.

The government has issued a Blue Corner notice to 196 countries regarding Prajwal Revanna, and he can only be tracked through this.

"Prajwal Revanna has not been in touch with the leaders since the scandal came to light. No one knows where Prajwal Revanna is,” Devegowda stated.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scandal is carrying out the probe and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he believes in the officers.

"The crimes related to the scandal were committed in Chennai city and Malaysia, and in this backdrop, we are demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Devegowda stated.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, who had booked a ticket to Bengaluru from Munich in Germany, did not board the flight on Wednesday.

Sources stated that this is the third time Prajwal Revanna did not board a flight after booking tickets from Germany.

Prajwal Revanna's father, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who was jailed and released on conditional bail, has not gone back to his native Holenarasipur town in Hassan District to meet his wife Bhavani since his release.

In turn, Bhavani has also not come to meet him in Bengaluru where he is staying at his father HD Deve Gowda's residence in Padmanabhanagar. He has been visiting temples since his release.

Family sources explained that Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy are upset with her in the backdrop of the events related to her son Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, the SIT has issued a second notice to Bhavani to appear for questioning in the kidnap case of a victim seen in one of the videos.

The SIT has registered cases under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and Under Sections of the Information Technology Act.